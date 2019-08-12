Tesco Peaches Minimum 4 Pack

two out of four were rotten
two out of four were rotten
awful
Had to throw away they went off the next day, very dissapointed
Every one was dry nd brown inside wd not buy again
Every one was dry nd brown inside wd not buy again
disappointing
this product was delivered to me on the 19/02/19 and the best before date on it was 19/02/19. It looked horrible, tasted horrible and some of it was shrunk and rotten.
Awful like eating cotton wool a waste of money.
Awful like eating cotton wool a waste of money.
Must be old stock
Bought a pack of these last week. Within two days one of them turned completely mouldy in the fruit bowl. Had to throw away the fruit around it.