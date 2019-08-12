By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Peaches Minimum 4 Pack

1.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Peaches Minimum 4 Pack
£ 2.50
£0.63/each
One typical peach
  • Energy227kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 162kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Peaches.
  • Hand picked Leave to ripen for 1 2 days for a sweet peach bursting with flavour
  • Hand picked Leave to ripen for 1 2 days for a sweet peach bursting with flavour

Information

Ingredients

Peach

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, USA, Zimbabwe

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4/5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4/5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy162kJ / 38kcal227kJ / 54kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.6g10.6g
Sugars7.6g10.6g
Fibre1.5g2.1g
Protein1.0g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

two out of four were rotten

2 stars

two out of four were rotten

awful

2 stars

Had to throw away they went off the next day, very dissapointed

Every one was dry nd brown inside wd not buy again

1 stars

Every one was dry nd brown inside wd not buy again

disappointing

1 stars

this product was delivered to me on the 19/02/19 and the best before date on it was 19/02/19. It looked horrible, tasted horrible and some of it was shrunk and rotten.

Awful like eating cotton wool a waste of money.

1 stars

Awful like eating cotton wool a waste of money.

Must be old stock

1 stars

Bought a pack of these last week. Within two days one of them turned completely mouldy in the fruit bowl. Had to throw away the fruit around it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Nectarines Minimum 4 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.63/each

Tesco Super Sweet Nectarine Minimum 3 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.83/each

Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G

£ 0.64
£1.60/kg

Suntrail Farms Nectarines Minimum 4

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here