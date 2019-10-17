By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Large On The Vine Tomatoes 450G

2(17)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Large On The Vine Tomatoes 450G
£ 1.25
£2.78/kg
A typical tomato (80g) contains
  • Energy16kcal 67kJ
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    < 1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ (20kcal)

  • Tesco Tomatoes on the vine
  • Aromatic and packed with flavour
  • Hand Picked. Vine Ripened
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of U.K., the Canary Islands, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Packed

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical tomato (80g) contains
Energy84kJ (20kcal) 67kJ (16kcal)
Fat0.3g0.2g
saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C17.0mg (21% of NRV)13.6mg (17% of NRV)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

DON`T BUY - just buy loose -- cheaper

1 stars

No different from the loose tomatoes where taste is concerned. Have had these from time to time earlier in the season and they were excellent, but now they are still being sold as on the vine, but all tomatoes come off the vine, the only difference is we are paying more for the product when it is the end of the season. The flesh is tasteless, the outer flesh is hard and whitish, which means they have been artificially ripened. Will not buy until a new season arrives next year.

my last lot of tomatoes were mostly rotten.

2 stars

my last lot of tomatoes were mostly rotten.

Bad luck?

3 stars

These would have been good but all but one in the packet had gone fungal and had to be discarded. Perhaps it was just bad luck?

First class I like

5 stars

First class I like

tasteless

1 stars

tasteless. All tomatoes in the UK are now tasteless. Won't be buying again.

Extremely tough skin and poor in taste, very disap

1 stars

Extremely tough skin and poor in taste, very disappointed. Don't waste your money.

Hard white middle

1 stars

Very hard white middle, very disappointing. By the time you have cut that part out there is not much left

thick hard skin. very little flesh inside, i wont

1 stars

thick hard skin. very little flesh inside, i wont be buying tomatoes from spain again.I have been disappointed in the quality of tomatoes from spain in the last few weeks..

Never ripen

1 stars

Look attractive but these tomatoes are hard, tasteless and NEVER ripen.

For the last 3 weeks these have been rubbish. I bu

1 stars

For the last 3 weeks these have been rubbish. I buy the Tomatoes loose now more expensive but at least you don't have to throw them away|

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here