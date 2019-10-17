Tesco Large On The Vine Tomatoes 450G

DON`T BUY - just buy loose -- cheaper
No different from the loose tomatoes where taste is concerned. Have had these from time to time earlier in the season and they were excellent, but now they are still being sold as on the vine, but all tomatoes come off the vine, the only difference is we are paying more for the product when it is the end of the season. The flesh is tasteless, the outer flesh is hard and whitish, which means they have been artificially ripened. Will not buy until a new season arrives next year.
my last lot of tomatoes were mostly rotten.
Bad luck?
These would have been good but all but one in the packet had gone fungal and had to be discarded. Perhaps it was just bad luck?
First class I like
tasteless
tasteless. All tomatoes in the UK are now tasteless. Won't be buying again.
Extremely tough skin and poor in taste, very disap
Extremely tough skin and poor in taste, very disappointed. Don't waste your money.
Hard white middle
Very hard white middle, very disappointing. By the time you have cut that part out there is not much left
thick hard skin. very little flesh inside, i wont
thick hard skin. very little flesh inside, i wont be buying tomatoes from spain again.I have been disappointed in the quality of tomatoes from spain in the last few weeks..
Never ripen
Look attractive but these tomatoes are hard, tasteless and NEVER ripen.
For the last 3 weeks these have been rubbish. I bu
For the last 3 weeks these have been rubbish. I buy the Tomatoes loose now more expensive but at least you don't have to throw them away|