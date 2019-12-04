Tropicana Apple Juice 950Ml

I LOVE this drink.. just ensure the sell by date i
I LOVE this drink.. just ensure the sell by date is reasonable before choosing.. I love this juice as its tasty and not over tangy.. Lovely..
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189 kJ/45 kcal
Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6-7 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
950ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|189 kJ/45 kcal
|284 kJ/68 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|17g
|of which sugars†
|10g
|15g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%*)
|45mg (56%)
|† Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6-7 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019