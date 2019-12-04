Tropicana Orange Juice With Extra Juicy Bits 950Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172 kJ/41 kcal
Product Description
- Orange Juice with Extra Juicy Bits
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Delicious Tropicana Orange Juice is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
- - Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
- We've been making juice for over 70 years and still bring the same passion to the process as when we first started. The Tropicana story began with Anthony T. Rossi, who arrived in the U.S. with just $25 in his pocket. He founded Tropicana in 1947 with the mission of making the goodness of the finest fruit accessible to everyone. No matter how hard you look, you won't find anything but 100% pure fruit, vegetables and vitamins in Tropicana juices. We never add sugar, so you can rest assured that all that deliciousness is 100% pure and natural, straight from the fruit, and counts as 1 of your 5 a day.
- At Tropicana we are obsessed by juice. We are also driven by the desire to deliver great nutrition to everyone who drinks Tropicana. Have you tried the new Tropicana Essentials range? Tropicana's new range of Essentials juices is packed full of fruits, vitamins and veg - each flavour designed with your everyday health and wellness needs in mind.
- 100% pure pressed fruit
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 950ml
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice, Orange Pulp (5.7%)
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6-7 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- UK 0800 032 4460
- ROI 1800 509 408
Net Contents
950ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|172 kJ/41 kcal
|258 kJ/62 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|14g
|of which sugars†
|8.4g
|13g (14%)
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|24 mg (30%*)
|36mg (45%)
|Potassium
|190 mg (10%*)
|285mg (14%)
|† Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6-7 servings
|-
|-
