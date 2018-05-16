Hb Calippo Cola 5 Pack X 525Ml

Product Description
- Cola flavour water ice
- The iconic Calippo is a Wall’s classic, bringing refreshment, flavour, and joy to any occasion. Bring back that summer feeling with Calippo Cola ice lollies. An exciting new twist on a beloved classic, this new flavour is the perfect frozen treat all-year-round. At 93 kcal per portion, grab this sweet treat when you want to make hot days cooler or bring back that summer feeling on cooler days. Still the classic Callippo ice lolly shape, but now in an iconic cola flavour, this ice lolly is delicious as a frozen dessert or mid-afternoon snack. Our Calippo Cola ice lollies come in a multipack of 5, perfect for sharing with friends and family, or for stocking up so you can enjoy Calippos throughout the week. Wrapped in a handy tube, simply grab and squeeze it out of the tube for a burst of refreshing, sweet classic cola flavour ice. Calippo Cola ice lollies are made without artificial flavourings. Calippo Cola is certified gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with our classic Calippo ice lollies! If you like our Calippo Cola ice lollies, why not try our other flavours? Calippo Orange and Lemon-Lime. For more information, please visit our website.
- Calippo Cola Ice Lollies are a quick and delicious frozen dessert, with a refreshing burst of flavour
- Our classic ice lolly just got cooler with a fresh twist of cola – perfect on a hot summer's day, or anytime you want to bring back that summer feeling
- Calippo ice lollies are made without artificial colours or flavours
- A perfect sweet treat – just squeeze the ice lolly out of the tube for a chilly burst of sweet cola flavour
- These ice lollies come in a pack of 5, perfect for sharing with friends and family
- This frozen dessert is gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2625ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, lemon juice from concentrate, acidity regulators (tartaric acid, citric acid), stabilisers (tara gum, locust bean gum), colour (sulphite ammonia caramel), flavouring. May contain: milk. Gluten free
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
525 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|386 kJ
|405 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|89 kcal
|93 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21 g
|22 g
|7%
|of which sugars (g)
|20 g
|21 g
|18%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.01 g
|<0.02 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 105 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
|-
