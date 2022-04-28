We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Small Rose Bouquet (Yellow)

image 1 of Small Rose Bouquet (Yellow)

Vase not included

£3.00
£3.00/each

Vase not included

Product Description

  • Small Roses Yellow
  • Product colour and/or mix may vary from image

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yellow Roses(Rose).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

N/A Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

Great value

5 stars

Received these as a substitute for 2 bunches of daffodils, and they have been lovely. There are 12 in the bunch so a nice vase full.

Good value

3 stars

These roses are usually good value but the last twice not so good. First bunch had a head off and this time two heads have been decapitated and the actual bunch looks suspiciously as though it has suffered from cold. Not the usual standard, so will order again and hope for better.

Sadly not great - white one lovely!x

2 stars

Bought these but sadly 2 days later look like they're dying and didn't open - bought the small bouquet of white roses at same time - these have come out and are lovely!

Great value and look beautiful.

5 stars

Buy these all the time. They last for 2 weeks +. They are such good value and look amazing especially when they open fully. I think the sachet that comes with them really helps to keep them fresh for longer.

Beautiful, long lasting and for any occasion.

5 stars

Well worth buying and can last for around 10+ days. Best to include the sachet of food and top up the water every couple of days to ensure longer life. Look great for any occasion.

