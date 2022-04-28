Small Rose Bouquet (Yellow)

Great value
Received these as a substitute for 2 bunches of daffodils, and they have been lovely. There are 12 in the bunch so a nice vase full.
Good value
These roses are usually good value but the last twice not so good. First bunch had a head off and this time two heads have been decapitated and the actual bunch looks suspiciously as though it has suffered from cold. Not the usual standard, so will order again and hope for better.
Sadly not great - white one lovely!x
Bought these but sadly 2 days later look like they're dying and didn't open - bought the small bouquet of white roses at same time - these have come out and are lovely!
Great value and look beautiful.
Buy these all the time. They last for 2 weeks +. They are such good value and look amazing especially when they open fully. I think the sachet that comes with them really helps to keep them fresh for longer.
Beautiful, long lasting and for any occasion.
Well worth buying and can last for around 10+ days. Best to include the sachet of food and top up the water every couple of days to ensure longer life. Look great for any occasion.