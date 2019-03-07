We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Small Rose Bouquet (White)

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Small Rose Bouquet (White)

Vase not included

£3.00
£3.00/each

Vase not included

Product Description

  • Small Roses White
  • Product colour and/or mix may vary from image

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Roses(Rose).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

N/A Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.

View all Fresh Flowers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dissapointing sorry!

3 stars

Flowers did not last as long as your flowers usually do, one or two of the heads fell of the next day and the rest went tatty looking soon after.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here