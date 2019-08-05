Tesco Greek Salad 185G

The lemon thyme dressing is very good. Is it sold
The lemon thyme dressing is very good. Is it sold separately?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 116kcal
INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce, Piccolo Tomatoes (16%), Apollo Lettuce, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Lemon and Thyme Vinaigrette [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Caster Sugar, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Thyme, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder], Kalamata Olives (10%), Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
185g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (185g)
|Energy
|482kJ / 116kcal
|892kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|17.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019