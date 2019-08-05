By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Greek Salad 185G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Greek Salad 185G
£ 2.50
£1.36/100g
Each pack (185g)
  • Energy892kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat17.4g
    25%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Salad leaves with Piccolo tomatoes, feta full fat soft cheese and Kalamata olives with a lemon and thyme vinaigrette.
  • With Kalamata Olives. Crumbly feta, Piccolo tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette.
  • With Kalamata Olives. Crumbly feta, Piccolo tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette.
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce, Piccolo Tomatoes (16%), Apollo Lettuce, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Lemon and Thyme Vinaigrette [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Caster Sugar, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Thyme, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder], Kalamata Olives (10%), Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (185g)
Energy482kJ / 116kcal892kJ / 215kcal
Fat9.4g17.4g
Saturates2.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g8.5g
Sugars3.3g6.1g
Fibre1.1g2.0g
Protein2.8g5.2g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The lemon thyme dressing is very good. Is it sold

5 stars

The lemon thyme dressing is very good. Is it sold separately?

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Salad 185G

£ 2.78
£1.51/100g

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Simple Salad With Sour Cream And Chive 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here