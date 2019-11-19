By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Party Salad 500G

Tesco Party Salad 500G
£ 2.60
£0.52/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy127kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of salad vegetables and leaves.
  • A vibrant mix of salad favourites, great for sharing.
  • A vibrant mix of salad favourites. SWEET. Great for sharing.
  • A vibrant mix of salad favourites, great for sharing
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality since 1919
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/6 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Sweetcorn, Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with your choice of dressing.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (83g)
Energy153kJ / 36kcal127kJ / 30kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.6g3.8g
Sugars2.6g2.2g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein1.3g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

Unfortunately this item is just a box of very expe

2 stars

Unfortunately this item is just a box of very expensive iceberg lettuce.

Not great! Went off within a day and we hadn't eve

2 stars

Not great! Went off within a day and we hadn't even opened it yet.

RIP off

1 stars

A rip off ,, looked nothing like picture, only 3 baby tomatoes to share amongst 6 portions! So much money for approximately half an iceberg lettuce chopped , a palm size portion of sweet corn , a few half slices of cucumber and a few bits of onion,, I will not be buying this item again

Too much onion

3 stars

Very good except for way too much onion

From fridge to table no drama salad

5 stars

This salad ticks all the boxes great mixture no small bits at the bottom. Great size to bring to the table

waste of money

1 stars

95% lettuce very little of anything else waste of money better to buy separately

Prepare your own

2 stars

Full of cheap lettuce very little other. I would not recommend for a party.

Delicious and fresh

5 stars

Lovely, and fresh with loads of vegetables and lettuce. As its only me I got several portions out of it. Hopefully will be back in stock soon.

