Tesco Party Salad 500G

Unfortunately this item is just a box of very expe
Unfortunately this item is just a box of very expensive iceberg lettuce.
Not great! Went off within a day and we hadn't eve
Not great! Went off within a day and we hadn't even opened it yet.
RIP off
A rip off ,, looked nothing like picture, only 3 baby tomatoes to share amongst 6 portions! So much money for approximately half an iceberg lettuce chopped , a palm size portion of sweet corn , a few half slices of cucumber and a few bits of onion,, I will not be buying this item again
Too much onion
Very good except for way too much onion
From fridge to table no drama salad
This salad ticks all the boxes great mixture no small bits at the bottom. Great size to bring to the table
waste of money
95% lettuce very little of anything else waste of money better to buy separately
Prepare your own
Full of cheap lettuce very little other. I would not recommend for a party.
Delicious and fresh
Lovely, and fresh with loads of vegetables and lettuce. As its only me I got several portions out of it. Hopefully will be back in stock soon.