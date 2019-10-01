By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Four Vegetable Medley 335G

image 1 of Tesco Four Vegetable Medley 335G
£ 1.50
£4.48/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 256kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrot, sweetcorn, peas and broccoli.
  • A prepared mix of family favourites with sweetcorn and peas.
  • Ready to Cook. A prepared mix of family favourites with sweetcorn and peas.
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Sweetcorn, Peas, Broccoli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 4½ mins
900W 4 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

335g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (84g)
Energy256kJ / 61kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat1.1g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.2g6.0g
Sugars3.4g2.9g
Fibre3.9g3.3g
Protein3.6g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

