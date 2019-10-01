Tesco Four Vegetable Medley 335G
Product Description
- A mix of carrot, sweetcorn, peas and broccoli.
- A prepared mix of family favourites with sweetcorn and peas.
- Ready to Cook. A prepared mix of family favourites with sweetcorn and peas.
- Pack size: 335g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Sweetcorn, Peas, Broccoli.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 4½ mins
900W 4 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Washed and ready to cook.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
335g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (84g)
|Energy
|256kJ / 61kcal
|215kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
