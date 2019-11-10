By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Creamy Caesar Salad 262G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Creamy Caesar Salad 262G
£ 1.85
£0.71/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy837kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Romaine lettuce with sachets of Caesar dressing, black pepper and olive oil croutons and Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese.
  • Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and croutons. Mix and Share
  • Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and croutons. Mix and Share
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Mix and share
  • Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmigiano Reggiano and croutons
  • Pack size: 262g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Romaine Lettuce (64%), Caesar Dressing (24%) (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Parmigiano Reggiano Hard Fat Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Worcester Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cheese Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Black Pepper and Olive Oil Croutons (5%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (5%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Pour over the dressing and lightly toss the salad to ensure the leaves are covered. Sprinkle over croutons and cheese before serving. Washed and ready to eat.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Combine this Caesar Salad with strips of grilled chicken and anchovy fillets for a delicious lunch or light dinner.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (131g)
Energy639kJ / 154kcal837kJ / 202kcal
Fat12.1g15.9g
Saturates1.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate7.3g9.6g
Sugars1.9g2.5g
Fibre1.2g1.6g
Protein3.4g4.5g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it! Very tasty and easy to prepare

5 stars

Love it! Very tasty and easy to prepare

Good quality

4 stars

Can't give it 5 as i've never had a caesar salad before. Seemed good quality, lettuce wasn't browning. Perfectly nice.

Lovely

5 stars

This is a lovely quick salad just add some chicken or whatever you fancy or leave it be. Not keen on the croutons but that's personal taste and it could do with a little bit more cheese but again that's personal taste, I really love this and the price is perfect.

PLENTIFUL AND VERY TASTY

4 stars

PLENTIFUL AND VERY TASTY.

Great salad for every occasion ..

4 stars

Lovely crisp lettuce with plenty of crunchy croutons, a packet of grated cheese which could have been bigger for the amount of lettuce there is. The caesar sauce is tasty and a good amount for the lettuce. This salad is handy as a starter or a side dish to an assortment of meals, or add some chicken to make a main meal. I love it with steak and chips or pasta dishes.

A Good Salad

5 stars

Caesar my favourite salad ! The croutons are good fresh and crunchy ! plenty of lettuce and a nice dressing Whats not to like Give it a try !

Very poor

1 stars

I have bought this caesar salad twice and both times tbe sell ny date was next day, i order my shopping for friday. Also the green leaves were broen as if it had go e off over night. It was disgusting i will not be ordering again

Nice Salad.

4 stars

Tasty and enjoyable salad.

try it you will love it

5 stars

addictive,have ordered it every week since I first tasted it

fantastic

4 stars

had with jacket potato and bbq crisp and creamy highly recomended.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Flamegrilled Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here