Tesco Creamy Caesar Salad 262G

Love it! Very tasty and easy to prepare
Love it! Very tasty and easy to prepare
Good quality
Can't give it 5 as i've never had a caesar salad before. Seemed good quality, lettuce wasn't browning. Perfectly nice.
Lovely
This is a lovely quick salad just add some chicken or whatever you fancy or leave it be. Not keen on the croutons but that's personal taste and it could do with a little bit more cheese but again that's personal taste, I really love this and the price is perfect.
PLENTIFUL AND VERY TASTY
PLENTIFUL AND VERY TASTY.
Great salad for every occasion ..
Lovely crisp lettuce with plenty of crunchy croutons, a packet of grated cheese which could have been bigger for the amount of lettuce there is. The caesar sauce is tasty and a good amount for the lettuce. This salad is handy as a starter or a side dish to an assortment of meals, or add some chicken to make a main meal. I love it with steak and chips or pasta dishes.
A Good Salad
Caesar my favourite salad ! The croutons are good fresh and crunchy ! plenty of lettuce and a nice dressing Whats not to like Give it a try !
Very poor
I have bought this caesar salad twice and both times tbe sell ny date was next day, i order my shopping for friday. Also the green leaves were broen as if it had go e off over night. It was disgusting i will not be ordering again
Nice Salad.
Tasty and enjoyable salad.
try it you will love it
addictive,have ordered it every week since I first tasted it
fantastic
had with jacket potato and bbq crisp and creamy highly recomended.