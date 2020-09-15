Strong Roots Grlic Rsted Sweet Potato 500G
Product Description
- Tell us your story, or read about someone else's roots. www.strongroots.ie
- YouTube
- Coated in a light rice flour batter and seasoned with garlic and herbs for a tasty and crisp sweet potato chunk.
- "The roots of all goodness, lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness." - Dalai Lama"
- Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realized early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
- "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
- Gluten free
- Low saturated fat
- Source of fibre
- Underground flavours
- 1 bag contains 6 servings
- Handy great food, no fuss
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes (90%), Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Salt, Dextrin, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Black Pepper, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Extractive of Paprika (Colour), Xanthan Gum, Basil, Thyme, Rosemary
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep frozen at -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Baking Instructions
1 Preheat the oven to 200 °C
2. Place the product in a single layer on a baking sheet.
3. Bake for 23-26 min (20-24 for a convection oven), or to desired colour.
Produce of
Made in the USA
Number of uses
Name and address
- Made for:
- Handy Food Innovation Ltd.,
- The Euclidean Space,
- 21 Halston Street,
- Dublin 7,
- Ireland.
Return to
- What's the Story?
- We want you to love our products and we want you to tell us if you don't. If you have a great food idea with strong roots give us a call! We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything.
- IE: +353 1 8727677
- UK: +44 2037707578
- hello@strongroots.ie
- www.strongroots.ie
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Serving (80g)
|Energy
|543 kJ
|418kJ
|130Kcal
|100Kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|15.8g
|of which sugars
|11g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|5g
|3.75g
|Protein
|2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
