By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Strong Roots Grlic Rsted Sweet Potato 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Strong Roots Grlic Rsted Sweet Potato 500G
£ 2.95
£5.90/kg

New

One serving (80g) contains
  • Energy100kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.5g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543 kJ

Product Description

  • Tell us your story, or read about someone else's roots. www.strongroots.ie
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • YouTube
  • Coated in a light rice flour batter and seasoned with garlic and herbs for a tasty and crisp sweet potato chunk.
  • "The roots of all goodness, lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness." - Dalai Lama"
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realized early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • Gluten free
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Underground flavours
  • 1 bag contains 6 servings
  • Handy great food, no fuss
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potatoes (90%), Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Salt, Dextrin, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Black Pepper, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Extractive of Paprika (Colour), Xanthan Gum, Basil, Thyme, Rosemary

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozen at -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Baking Instructions
1 Preheat the oven to 200 °C
2. Place the product in a single layer on a baking sheet.
3. Bake for 23-26 min (20-24 for a convection oven), or to desired colour.

Produce of

Made in the USA

Number of uses

This bag contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Handy Food Innovation Ltd.,
  • The Euclidean Space,
  • 21 Halston Street,
  • Dublin 7,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • What's the Story?
  • We want you to love our products and we want you to tell us if you don't. If you have a great food idea with strong roots give us a call! We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything.
  • Handy Food Innovation Ltd.,
  • The Euclidean Space,
  • 21 Halston Street,
  • Dublin 7,
  • Ireland.
  • IE: +353 1 8727677
  • UK: +44 2037707578
  • hello@strongroots.ie
  • www.strongroots.ie

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Serving (80g)
Energy543 kJ418kJ130Kcal 100Kcal
Fat3.5g2.6g
of which saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate21g15.8g
of which sugars11g8.3g
Fibre5g3.75g
Protein2g1.5g
Salt0.7g0.5g
This bag contains 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg
Offer
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here