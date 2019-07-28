By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sync Charge Lightning Cable 15Cm White

Write a review
Tesco Sync Charge Lightning Cable 15Cm White
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • - USB 2.0 port
  • - Transfer files to and from a computer or laptop
  • - MFi Certified
  • Charge your iPhone, iPad or iPod with a USB2.0 port. Short cable length to fit with powerbank.

Goodddddddddd fast charging safe and reliabe

5 stars

Goodddddddddd fast charging safe and reliabe

