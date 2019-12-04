Mitchum Pure Fresh Roll On 100Ml

Product Description
- Women 48HR Protection Pure Fresh Roll-On Anti-perspirant & Deodorant
- Mitchum Women Pure Fresh 48HR Protection Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant Roll-On 100ml, expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control, so you can feel your most confident.
- Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control
- Dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua ((Water) Eau), Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-23, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Polysorbate 20, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Hydrogen Peroxide, Silica Dimethicone Silylate, Laureth-4, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Lauric Acid, EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake bottle. Apply evenly.
Warnings
- CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. IF SWALLOWED, SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION OR CONTACT A POISON CONTROL CENTER RIGHT AWAY. CONTAINS HYDROGEN PEROXIDE. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. RINSE EYES IMMEDIATELY IF PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH THEM.
Name and address
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- Question? Comments?
- UK Freephone 0800 085 2716
- revlon.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
