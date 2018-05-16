Jvc Hafx7m Blue

Product Description
- - 8 colour selection
- - 1-button remote & mic for iPhone / Android
- - Comfortable fit by the elastomer material
- - 1.0m colour cord with slim plug compatible with iPhone
- - S / M / L silicone earpieces included
- JVC Gumy In-Ear Headphones W/Mic (Blue)
- The HA-FX7M from JVC's well renowned Gumy range of in-ear headphone, with bass boosting ear pieces to enjoy your music.
