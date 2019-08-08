Jvc Hafx7m Black

Great quality 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 8th August 2019 I loooooove these headphones. I have small ears and often find headphones uncomfortable but these ones I have always bought over and over again. The only thing is I'm not keen on the colours but that's a minor detsil [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Basic headphones 3 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 5th August 2019 A fine set of headphones, absolutely nothing wrong with them and they do the job. I like noise cancelling so unfortunately they’ll not be more than a back up set for me. I also think the blue ones I received are a little cheap looking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best 2 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 31st July 2019 Personally I found these earphones unusable, they wouldn’t stay in the ears at all, quite big and every time I made any movement they fell out! However sound quality is good and the length of the wire is good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Normal Headphones 4 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 30th July 2019 Great basic headphones, good sound quality and good price. Compared to some newer headphones available on the market these are basic, but sometimes that’s all you need? Comfortable in ear, wire/cord a good length. Good sound quality! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Value Headphones 3 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 30th July 2019 I got these to replace my apple headphones which had broken. They fit much better and stay in my ear when running unlike my apple ones which kept falling out. They come with diffrent size earbuds which mean you can get the perfect fit and for the price I think they are excelent quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special ! 3 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 28th July 2019 Packaging was simple which is good. Once opened I saw it’s just a simple headphones nothing special. It’s not that loud but then again it’s not noise cancelling or anything. It’s just a average headphones which will probably stop working after a little while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the color 5 stars Review from jvckenwood 28th July 2019 I brought these lovely headphones about 3 weeks ago they are really easy to use in my phone and so easy to put in my ears and comfy to wear and the color just sets them off. I love the control and speaker bit of the wire aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for kids 5 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 26th July 2019 Needed headphones for a child and these seemed to be a good choice, her words: The sound is great and clear, the pause button, there is hardly a delay from when you press the button and the video/music stops or starts. The double wire helps with untangling. I cannot find anything wrong with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Decent pair 4 stars Review from uk.jvckenwood.com 26th July 2019 Needed some inexpensive headphones so I grabbed these. They were more than I anticipated, from the packing they look cheaper than they feel when you get them unwrapped, although I would say that the mic/button on the mic feels quite cheap and plasticky; not something I worry about too much, I think I have pressed the button twice ever. In terms of sound, the quality is decent, better than I anticipated, and I can hear every note, all without hearing the outside world as the buds fit snugly in my ears. Would recommend if you are looking for some headphones without breaking the bank. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]