Fox & Ivy White Wine Crystal Glass4pk

Product Description

  • Pack of 4 white wine glasses
  • Made of high-quality crystal glass
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - Crystal Glass
  • Enjoy your drink at its very best with this stunning Fox & Ivy Crystal Glass set that has been specially designed to bring the character out of your wine, while feeling luxurious and comfortable in your hand. These 4 white wine glasses feature delicate tapered stems and fine cut rims that give a timeless, elegant look for entertaining or everyday use. The tall, narrow bowl releases all the unique aromas while keeping your drink deliciously cool, so you can get the most out of your wine tasting experience. This Fox & Ivy set is made from crystal glass, known for its beautiful clarity, quality and durability, with a lovely singing resonance that makes it perfect for toasting those special moments. It is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Very classy and terrific value for money.

5 stars

I was looking for big 'tulip' glasses, and bought these blind because the price was right, they looked elegant and other people were saying they were 'big' - although no size was indicated on-line, which isn't very helpful. However, when they turned up I was delighted. They ARE big. For the record and for anyone else who needs to know - these beauties hold 450ml, which makes them ideal for spritzes and the like. They do strike as being a little on the fragile side, but I only ever hand-wash things anyway ... and all that's required is a little care. They're tall, elegant, classy and will make anything you put in them look great. Terrific value for money.

Happy

5 stars

Really happy with my purchase. Really nice wine glasses.

Good shape and good value

5 stars

These glasses have a slim classic shape and very keenly priced for crystal. I think the larger red wine size is a bit too large for my taste but these white wine sized versions are spot on.

Look lovely, but feel flimsy

4 stars

Look lovely and am pleased with them, however they feel quite fragile and like they might break easily.

Great Glasses

5 stars

Lovely glasses at an eveyrday price, but better quality than expected. Make a glass of wine taste so much nicer.

Rim too small

2 stars

Bought these a few weeks ago but sent them back as when you sip wine from them the rim of the glass hits your nose as it is so small. I kept the red wine glasses as they are perfect for the white wine too.

Lovely glasses

5 stars

Really nice white wine glasses but quite enormous!

Good price, good design & good quality

5 stars

Great glasses for white wine , contemporary but subtle . No flaws or blemishes. Very pleased .

Beautiful crystal glasses

5 stars

So pleased with them I am going to purchase another set

Class Glass

5 stars

Where else can you get crystal glasses at these prices. Great shape, good weight and not too fragile. Also got a set of Red and Champagne Flutes - would recommend getting them while they're here.

