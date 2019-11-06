Tesco Timeless Classic Wine Glass 4 Pack

Don’t buy, they’ll break!
Don’t under any circumstances buy these. They’ll break without any help at all. I’ve bought three sets of four of these glasses in six months. They are not expensive, but that counts for little if they don’t last for more than a week. I bought a set of four last week, and two have broken already. I’d thought that it was possibly my dishwasher that was ‘hurting’ the previous sets so have been careful to hand wash the new ones. The first one cracked while I was drying it, the second while I picked the empty glass up by it’s rim. The glasses feel nice and light, I think that’s the problem with them. They’re made to be very thin like top class restaurant glasses, but the quality of the glass used is not up to the task. Not often I’ll post a review but if it saves you wasting your money it’s worth it.