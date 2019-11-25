Fox & Ivy Red Wine Crystal Glass4pk

These glasses are quite good quality, and are reas
These glasses are quite good quality, and are reasonable value too, (I paid £12 for 4). They don’t break on a daily basis like the £5 for 4 glasses sets do. They are v big mind, and they look like brandy glasses, I filled one to the top, it took 500ml! Each to their own, happy drinking😜!
Looks great!
I bought this for a friend about a week ago and looked better than i had expected - she loved it
Very delicate and beautiful glasses!
These glasses have just the right size and are not too large, just perfect! I also like that they don’t have a rim, which makes the drinking from them nicer! Even the wine taste nicer out from these smart glasses!
Lovely glasses at a reasonable price
I was on the lookout for some stylist large glasses as I often admire these when eating/drinking out. These are perfect - definitely be aware that they are very large if you are short on space, but they were exactly what I was looking for. I think they could also be used as balloon glasses for gin as well.
Perfect for red wine!
Bought this as a gift for my housemate, we are both big red wine fans and after having accidentally broken our last glass these were a perfect replacement set! Much better value than the previous set and such a lovely design! They clean beautifully and feel lovely in your hand after a long day, very stylish and modern.
Pleased
I brought these glasses as a gift for my friend and I noticed they where excellent quality for the price so I purchased some myself
Lovely glasses
These glasses are gorgeous and very delicate. This is the second set I’ve bought as my partner was a tad heavy handed and broke two. They’re lovely to drink from
Lovely glasses
Very elegant slim stems on these glasses. I was so pleased with them I also brought the white wine and champagne glasses to complete the set.
Great quality, light and nice thin rim.
I bought this for my boyfriend for valentines day! He was so pleased with them - they're great quality - very luxurious!
Beautiful glasses
These are beautiful glasses , much finer quality than I expected for the price