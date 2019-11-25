By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox & Ivy Red Wine Crystal Glass4pk

4.5(21)Write a review
Fox & Ivy Red Wine Crystal Glass4pk
£ 12.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 4 red wine glasses
  • Made of high-quality crystal glass
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - Crystal Glass
  • - Dishwasher Safe
  • This stunning Fox & Ivy collection is made with dishwasher safe crystal glass, known for its beautiful clarity, quality and durability.
  • With elegant, tapered stems and fine cut rims, these red wine glasses are specially designed to help you enjoy your drink at its very best.
  • The wide bowl allows the wine to breathe, releasing all its aromas and bringing out the character of each variety

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

These glasses are quite good quality, and are reas

3 stars

These glasses are quite good quality, and are reasonable value too, (I paid £12 for 4). They don’t break on a daily basis like the £5 for 4 glasses sets do. They are v big mind, and they look like brandy glasses, I filled one to the top, it took 500ml! Each to their own, happy drinking😜!

Looks great!

5 stars

I bought this for a friend about a week ago and looked better than i had expected - she loved it

Very delicate and beautiful glasses!

5 stars

These glasses have just the right size and are not too large, just perfect! I also like that they don’t have a rim, which makes the drinking from them nicer! Even the wine taste nicer out from these smart glasses!

Lovely glasses at a reasonable price

5 stars

I was on the lookout for some stylist large glasses as I often admire these when eating/drinking out. These are perfect - definitely be aware that they are very large if you are short on space, but they were exactly what I was looking for. I think they could also be used as balloon glasses for gin as well.

Perfect for red wine!

5 stars

Bought this as a gift for my housemate, we are both big red wine fans and after having accidentally broken our last glass these were a perfect replacement set! Much better value than the previous set and such a lovely design! They clean beautifully and feel lovely in your hand after a long day, very stylish and modern.

Pleased

5 stars

I brought these glasses as a gift for my friend and I noticed they where excellent quality for the price so I purchased some myself

Lovely glasses

5 stars

These glasses are gorgeous and very delicate. This is the second set I’ve bought as my partner was a tad heavy handed and broke two. They’re lovely to drink from

Lovely glasses

5 stars

Very elegant slim stems on these glasses. I was so pleased with them I also brought the white wine and champagne glasses to complete the set.

Great quality, light and nice thin rim.

5 stars

I bought this for my boyfriend for valentines day! He was so pleased with them - they're great quality - very luxurious!

Beautiful glasses

4 stars

These are beautiful glasses , much finer quality than I expected for the price

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Hiball 4 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.25/each

Fox & Ivy White Wine Crystal Glass4pk

£ 12.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Mixer 4 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.25/each

Fox & Ivy Crystal Tumbler 2 Pack

£ 6.00
£3.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here