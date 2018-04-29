Fox & Ivy Champagne Flute Crystal Glass4pk

Lovely quality
These glasses are a lovely shape and feel like real quality at a reasonable price
Really smart!
Really nice glasses. Good weight. A classy glass for a decent price
Lovely!
Bought for our new Home and absolutely love the quality and look of the product.
excellant quality
Bought these for a friend who loved them, great quality
Campange Flutes
Most pleased with these. Classy and didn't cost a fortune!
Great value for money
Great quality product. Really pleased with the glasses.
Great Glasses
I was looking for some champagne glasses for Christmas and didn’t want to spend too much it wanted classy looking glasses. These were both - a great price and very good quality so I was super impressed. They arrived promptly and I would recommended highly
Lovely glasses
Bought these for my daughter as she had admired mine! Lovely glasses of a good weight. v She was very pleased
Elegant and exceptional value for money
Wasn’t expecting much for the price, just usable for the festive period. However the glasses are beautifully made, a nice weight and very elegant. Our guests couldn’t believe it when we said how much they cost! Would recommend and will buy more!
Lovely and slim.
Perfect over Xmas, lots of fuzz. Felt nice in the hand.