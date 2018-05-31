Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch Game

great game
My kids are really enjoying playing this game with us it really is fun for everyone!
Good price prompt delivery
Item arrived quickly exactly as described. The item is a present.
Nintendo switch & mario kart
Bought this for sons 7th birthday brilliant fun for all of the family and good that it is portable and also connects to tv
Fantastic
Mario Kart, always great. Buy It. It’s proper good.
The best yet!
We’ve played Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U, and while this deluxe version merely develops the title, the result is the slickest and most feature packed version yet - another must have title for the Switch! If you’re aiming to play this split screen, I would definitely recommend purchasing a Pro Controller...
Good game
I bought this product with my switch which meant the price was very affordable. It is a great game that ads some new features but keeps the classic gameplay.
Great game!!
Great game, just as I remember it on the wii Love it
Fantastic Switch upgrade
Brilliant game made even better on the Switch. Just superb and well worth the money.
Excellent Family Fun
The fun of Mario Kart hasn't faded in all this time. it's most enjoyable playing with friends or family in split screen. there are a lot of drivers to choose from and a huge number of vehicle customisation options to unlock through normal game play. there are a lot of tracks and cups to choose from which helps it stay fresh for replays. overall, definitely recommend to any Switch owners
Brilliant
Really happy that I purchased this game. Got it for my son and he loves it. Excellent quality graphics only to be expected from Nintendo.