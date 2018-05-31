By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch Game

Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch Game
  • Enjoy Mario Kart 8 anywhere, anytime, even with up to 8 friends
  • All your favourite tracks and characters return from the Wii U version
  • Battle Mode now includes Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast
  • With Nintendo Switch, fans can enjoy the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 anywhere, anytime, even with up to eight friends in local wireless multiplayer. All your favourite tracks and characters return from the Wii U version, plus all DLC tracks and characters, and new characters join the roster, too: Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.! Plus, battle mode has been revamped and includes Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast, with all-new courses such as Urchin Underpass and Battle Stadium, and returning ones like (GCN) Luigi's Mansion and (SNES) Battle Course 1 from Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.Players can now carry two items at a time, including new items returning from previous Mario Kart games such as Boo, the item-stealing ghost, and the Feather, which gives you a high jump in battle mode. Players can even choose to use a new Smart Steering feature which makes driving and staying on the track easy for novice players and kids, even at 200cc. Play in TV mode in up to 1080p.

great game

5 stars

My kids are really enjoying playing this game with us it really is fun for everyone!

Good price prompt delivery

5 stars

Item arrived quickly exactly as described. The item is a present.

Nintendo switch & mario kart

5 stars

Bought this for sons 7th birthday brilliant fun for all of the family and good that it is portable and also connects to tv

Fantastic

5 stars

Mario Kart, always great. Buy It. It’s proper good.

The best yet!

5 stars

We’ve played Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U, and while this deluxe version merely develops the title, the result is the slickest and most feature packed version yet - another must have title for the Switch! If you’re aiming to play this split screen, I would definitely recommend purchasing a Pro Controller...

Good game

4 stars

I bought this product with my switch which meant the price was very affordable. It is a great game that ads some new features but keeps the classic gameplay.

Great game!!

5 stars

Great game, just as I remember it on the wii Love it

Fantastic Switch upgrade

5 stars

Brilliant game made even better on the Switch. Just superb and well worth the money.

Excellent Family Fun

5 stars

The fun of Mario Kart hasn't faded in all this time. it's most enjoyable playing with friends or family in split screen. there are a lot of drivers to choose from and a huge number of vehicle customisation options to unlock through normal game play. there are a lot of tracks and cups to choose from which helps it stay fresh for replays. overall, definitely recommend to any Switch owners

Brilliant

5 stars

Really happy that I purchased this game. Got it for my son and he loves it. Excellent quality graphics only to be expected from Nintendo.

