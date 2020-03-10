Tesco Easter Cupcakes 6 Pack

- Energy1458kJ 349kcal17%
Product Description
- 2 Vanilla flavoured sponges with a strawberry jam centre, topped with vanilla flavoured pink and white frosting and a sugar decoration. 2 Chocolate sponges with a chocolate flavoured sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, chocolate flavoured flakes and sugar coated milk chocolate micro eggs. 2 Vanilla flavoured sponges with a lemon curd centre, topped with lemon flavoured frosting, sugar sprinkles and a chocolate flavoured decoration.
- With hidden centres Topped with flavoured frostings and decorated for sweet, fluffy treats
Information
Ingredients
2 Vanilla Cupcakes:
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Strawberry Jam (8%)[Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate)], Modified Maize Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Annatto), Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac).
2 Chocolate Nest Cupcakes:
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (10%)[Icing Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Micro Eggs [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Plain Caramel), Vanilla Extract], Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithins), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Shea Fat, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin).
2 Lemon Cupcakes:
INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Curd (9%)[Sugar, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Dried Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Thickener (Agar), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Decoration [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Water, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Comminuted Lemon, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Lutein, Riboflavin, Annatto, Curcumin), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One chocolate cupcake (69g)
|Energy
|1458kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|39.1g
|Sugars
|36.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
