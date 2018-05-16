Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel Cleanser

Product Description
- Hydro Boost Water Gel Cleanser
- Hydro Boost® Water Gel Cleanser, an innovative lightweight gel that activates with water to lather away dirt, oil and make-up while quenching skin with a boost of vital hydration.
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost® Water Gel Cleanser is an innovative cleanser that activates with water to remove impurities whilst providing skin with an essential boost of hydration. The combination of Neutrogena® cleansing technology, hydrating agent and Hyaluronic acid which is naturally found in skin, enable the formula to protect the skin barrier, boost hydration and help lock it in. The skin is refreshingly clean and touchably supple every time you cleanse
- At NEUTROGENA®, we know that Hydration is the foundation for healthy looking skin.
- Boosts hydration
- Leaves skin refreshingly clean and touchably supple
- Hyaluronic acid
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Pack size: 200ML
[PR-017060], Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Polyquaternium-10, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Potassium Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Made in Greece
- Wet face. Apply to hands, add water and work into a lather. Massage face gently. Rinse thoroughly.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Questions or comments?
- (UK) 0808 238 6006
- (IRE) 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
200ml ℮
