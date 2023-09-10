Rimmel Mascara Extra Long Super Lash Extreme Black 8Ml

RIMMEL EXTRA LON

A patented lengthening formula gives instantly longer lashes and clump-free definition. Want the London look? Natural or dramatic - you decide? Extra Long Lash Mascara from Rimmel London will make your lashes look up to 50 percent longer and highly defined. If you want to have stunningly long lashes with added definition, Extra Long Lash is the mascara you've been looking for. Apply to bare lashes from roots to tips. Repeat to fully coat lashes adding volume and length. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to enjoy lusciously long lashes, here it is. With its deep black colour, patented lengthening and clump-free formula, you can build it up layer by layer to the smooth length and high-definition effect you've been dreaming of. Live the London Look.

Lengthens and defines lashes instantly Up to 50% longer lashes Lightweight and clump-free definition Patented lengthening formula All-day wear with no flaking

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire d'Abeille, Tribehenin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Talc, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre de Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Pantolactone, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylene/Methacrylate Copolymer, Collagen, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces/ Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces/Silver Ferment, Ceramide NG, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Mica, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

