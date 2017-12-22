By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharpie Fine Permanent Marker Black 12 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Sharpie Fine Permanent Marker Black 12 Pack
£ 12.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • 12 Fine Permanent Markers
  • Ink dries quickly and resists smears, fading and water
  • Fine tip for accurate lines, adding optimal precision and smooth ink flow
  • Try Sharpie on plastic, glass, wood, metal, cloth
  • Contents: 12 Black Fine Point Permanent Markers
  • For making everywhere*
  • *Solid surface under normal conditions
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236
  • Bold, fine tip makes impressive marks
  • Quick drying
  • Fade and water-resistant ink

Information

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Sharpie On
  • Plastic, Glass, Wood, Metal, Cloth

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Consumer Service: www.sharpie.com
  • We would love to hear from you
  • (+44) 2030276892

Net Contents

12 x Permanent Markers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best marker and brilliant price

5 stars

I would never use anything else. Always such a good standard.

Usually bought next

Sharpie Lizard Eye Box 30Pk

£ 25.00
£0.83/each

Bostik Blu Tack

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Staedtler Triplus Fineliners 20 Pack

£ 15.00
£0.75/each

Sharpie Ultra Fine Markers Asstd 8Pk

£ 6.75
£0.84/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here