Fox & Ivy Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Charcoal

Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • 100% Egyptian cotton pile
  • Super soft
  • Ultra absorbent
  • - Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Charcoal
  • - 70cm x 130cm (approx.)
  • - Pile: 100% Egyptian cotton, Base: 100% cotton
  • Made with Gold Seal accredited Egyptian cotton this luxurious bath towel is perfect for gently enveloping your delicate skin. The long fibres of the Egyptian cotton make for a stronger weave to create thick absorbent towel. Using special dyes to ensure colour has the longevity you can trust that this beautiful towel will stay true wash after wash.
  • Machine washable and can be tumble dried. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Warning! Keep Away From Fire.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great towels

5 stars

These towels are so soft and absorbent. They wash beautifully and I am so pleased with them. Bath mat so luxurious.

Top Towels!!

5 stars

Best towels ever- great value & quality - Another great brand

