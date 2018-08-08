By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening 75Ml

4(103)Write a review
Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening 75Ml
£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Rapid Relief Whitening Toothpaste
  • Why use Sensodyne Rapid Relief?
  • It's a fast way to relieve sensitivity pain, and help stop it coming back. With twice daily brushing, it builds ongoing protection from the pain of sensitive teeth. It also whitens enamel and prevents staining.
  • What is tooth sensitivity?
  • Sensitivity occurs when the dentine underneath tooth enamel becomes exposed. When exposed dentine comes into contact with hot or cold, sweet or sour, or even your toothbrush, it can trigger the nerve causing a short sharp pain.
  • Sensodyne Rapid Relief is clinically proven for fast relief of sensitivity pain.
  • Its unique formula acts to quickly create a barrier over sensitive areas of your teeth.
  • It provides fast relief and builds ongoing protection with every brush.
  • Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening effectively removes stains to restore the natural whiteness of your teeth, with twice daily brushing.
  • Dentist recommended brand
  • Clinically proven relief and daily protection for sensitive teeth
  • With fluoride
  • Rapid relief & long lasting protection
  • Daily fast relief toothpaste
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Aroma, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Stannous Fluoride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, Contains Stannous Fluoride 0.454% w/w, Sodium Fluoride 0.072% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Follow the Label Directions
  • Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. For fast relief, brush sensitive areas first or squeeze a pea-sized amount onto a clean fingertip and gently rub onto each sensitive area (max. twice per day) 1 minute before brushing.
  • Close cap after each use to protect contents from moisture.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
  • Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age, unless on the advice of a dental professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen, see your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
  • The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • EUCH CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,

Return to

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • EUCH CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,
  • U.K.
  • GSK Consumer Healtcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • or:

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age, unless on the advice of a dental professional or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen, see your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

103 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Hurts my teeth

1 stars

The new formulation of this toothpaste is a disaster as far as I am concerned. I have been using Sensodyne Mint which evolved into Sensodyne Rapid Relief Mint for some years. However the current formulation is completely different and actually hurts my teeth when it comes into contact. I will not be buying it in future.

Best product

5 stars

So compared to a few other brands I tried this 1 does work within 60 seconds. Very effective toothpaste if u suffer with sensitive teeth..

Rapid relief

5 stars

Suffered with sensitive teeth for a while now. Tried every other brand on the market and picked this one up a few days ago. Wish I'd just got it to start with! Excellent product! The only toothpaste that really has helped me manage that horrible throbbing pain. Would thoroughly recommend to anyone. Well worth the extra few quid.

i cannot use this sensodyne product

1 stars

on using sensodyne rapid relief whitening for the first time my teeth were hit with the most unbearable pain as this toothpaste was intensifying the sensitivity i kept on using it to see if my teeth would become used to the product but can no longer stand the pain caused when the product touched my teeth my son found the same problem this was recommended by my dentist will stay with my usual brand

Used to use until the formula changed

1 stars

I have very sensitive teeth so Sensodyne Rapid Relief was always my go to toothpaste, especially after dental work. I liked how mild and non offensive the flavour was, and it worked well after a few uses, even if it was a bit pricey it was worth it. I was pleasantly surprised when the new formula came out and the tube was bigger for a similar price, but once I tried it I realised how awful it was. The flavour is now so strong and minty I can barely use it, it foams up so much I always have to spit constantly while brushing, and worst of all, it hurts my sensitive teeth even more! I have skin problems too so having it get all around my lips is not ideal and causes rashes and dry skin. Very displeased with the new formula, please change it back!

This product has damaged my mouth

1 stars

I have used sensodyne rapid for years and always relied on it for my sensitive teeth. When it changed I still bought it. Within days I had a really bad painful mouth, the inside of my lips and cheeks became raw and white painful blisters. At first I thought maybe it's all the fruit I am having. So I cut out the fruit and also changed to Colgate sensitive. After a few week when my mouth returned to normal, I thought I would give the rapid another try. Within 2 days my mouth was saw again, it hurts to eat, the white blisters are back....I will definitely not be using this product again! I have pictures if sensodyne would like to see these??

Harmful to mouth

1 stars

Please be advised that I purchased this product to relieve my sensitivity caused by some gum recession. Not only did it not relieve pain, I suffered with swollen top lip and blisters on the area of lip in the vicinity of brushing. It took me a while to make the link, not considering that my toothpaste could be the cause. I do not have an allergy to anything in this product. Please look online for independent reviews of this product. I am not alone in experiencing these detrimental effects and have reported my concerns to gsk. I would have chosen 0 star rating, but this was not permitted

Doesn't work in 60 seconds

1 stars

Does not work, not in 60 seconds or 60 minutes. Been using it for around 30 days, cleans teeth okay but does nothing for painful sensitivity, not mine anyway. Company should not make such expansive claims. I had to click on 1 star to have this posted but would have preferred a minus choice.

New sensodyne rapide

2 stars

I've used sensodyne rapide for a few years now and always found it to do exactly what my dentist said it would " stop the pain of sensitive teeth". However last year Sensodyne brought out a new sensodyne rapide and although it still stops the pain in my teeth it has caused other problems :- horrible dryness on inner lips, a chalky residue, inner lips slightly swollen. Please bring back the old sensodyne rapide

The new formula hurts!

1 stars

The new formula left a white film on my gums which then turned into blisters and it took me a while to realise the cause and my mouth was actually burning,the original green toothpaste is much better.

1-10 of 103 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sensodyne Pronamel Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 30M X 290Mm

£ 3.40
£0.11/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here