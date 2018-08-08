Sensodyne Rapid Relief Whitening 75Ml

Hurts my teeth 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 8th August 2018 The new formulation of this toothpaste is a disaster as far as I am concerned. I have been using Sensodyne Mint which evolved into Sensodyne Rapid Relief Mint for some years. However the current formulation is completely different and actually hurts my teeth when it comes into contact. I will not be buying it in future.

Best product 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th July 2018 So compared to a few other brands I tried this 1 does work within 60 seconds. Very effective toothpaste if u suffer with sensitive teeth..

Rapid relief 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 30th July 2018 Suffered with sensitive teeth for a while now. Tried every other brand on the market and picked this one up a few days ago. Wish I'd just got it to start with! Excellent product! The only toothpaste that really has helped me manage that horrible throbbing pain. Would thoroughly recommend to anyone. Well worth the extra few quid.

i cannot use this sensodyne product 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 6th June 2018 on using sensodyne rapid relief whitening for the first time my teeth were hit with the most unbearable pain as this toothpaste was intensifying the sensitivity i kept on using it to see if my teeth would become used to the product but can no longer stand the pain caused when the product touched my teeth my son found the same problem this was recommended by my dentist will stay with my usual brand

Used to use until the formula changed 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th June 2018 I have very sensitive teeth so Sensodyne Rapid Relief was always my go to toothpaste, especially after dental work. I liked how mild and non offensive the flavour was, and it worked well after a few uses, even if it was a bit pricey it was worth it. I was pleasantly surprised when the new formula came out and the tube was bigger for a similar price, but once I tried it I realised how awful it was. The flavour is now so strong and minty I can barely use it, it foams up so much I always have to spit constantly while brushing, and worst of all, it hurts my sensitive teeth even more! I have skin problems too so having it get all around my lips is not ideal and causes rashes and dry skin. Very displeased with the new formula, please change it back!

This product has damaged my mouth 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 18th May 2018 I have used sensodyne rapid for years and always relied on it for my sensitive teeth. When it changed I still bought it. Within days I had a really bad painful mouth, the inside of my lips and cheeks became raw and white painful blisters. At first I thought maybe it's all the fruit I am having. So I cut out the fruit and also changed to Colgate sensitive. After a few week when my mouth returned to normal, I thought I would give the rapid another try. Within 2 days my mouth was saw again, it hurts to eat, the white blisters are back....I will definitely not be using this product again! I have pictures if sensodyne would like to see these??

Harmful to mouth 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 13th May 2018 Please be advised that I purchased this product to relieve my sensitivity caused by some gum recession. Not only did it not relieve pain, I suffered with swollen top lip and blisters on the area of lip in the vicinity of brushing. It took me a while to make the link, not considering that my toothpaste could be the cause. I do not have an allergy to anything in this product. Please look online for independent reviews of this product. I am not alone in experiencing these detrimental effects and have reported my concerns to gsk. I would have chosen 0 star rating, but this was not permitted

Doesn't work in 60 seconds 1 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 8th April 2018 Does not work, not in 60 seconds or 60 minutes. Been using it for around 30 days, cleans teeth okay but does nothing for painful sensitivity, not mine anyway. Company should not make such expansive claims. I had to click on 1 star to have this posted but would have preferred a minus choice.

New sensodyne rapide 2 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 4th April 2018 I've used sensodyne rapide for a few years now and always found it to do exactly what my dentist said it would " stop the pain of sensitive teeth". However last year Sensodyne brought out a new sensodyne rapide and although it still stops the pain in my teeth it has caused other problems :- horrible dryness on inner lips, a chalky residue, inner lips slightly swollen. Please bring back the old sensodyne rapide