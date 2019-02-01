Sensodyne Rapid Relief 75Ml

Excellent 5 stars A Tesco Customer1st February 2019 My dentist recommended this and gave me some to try. Absolutely does what it says. I bought the whitening version by mistake once and couldn't understand why my teeth were sensitive again! I highly recommend this toothpaste if you have sensitive teeth. Report

Fresh and fasr 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th August 2017 Sensodyne rapid relief Helped my sensitivity and tasted nice. It did seem to work quite quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nearly there 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th August 2017 The toothpaste had a very pleasant taste and really felt that it was cleaning the teeth, with in the time frame of testing the toothpaste I do not feel that it has helped completely with the sensitivity of my teeth. I feel that it will take a while . My overall impression is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick relief from tooth sensitivity 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 4th August 2017 I was sceptical about how well Sensodyne Rapid Relief would work, however, it did help to provide relief to my sometimes sensitive and painful teeth. The flavour was pleasant and I was delighted to find that the flavour was not overpowering or any different to most mild mint toothpastes. I found the matte packaging appealing and smart-looking. All in all a good product with good results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Life saver 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 2nd August 2017 I was delighted to try out sensodyne rapid relief. As soon as I tried it I was pleasently surprised at how fresh and clean my mouth felt. I then had to try out the rapid response and see if my teeth would hurt if I had something cold or hot so I tried both and voila no pain. Brilliant this is my toothpaste that is going to be a life saver. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job :-) 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 2nd August 2017 I have been using this toothpaste for nearly 2 weeks now and at first i was not sure, my teeth felt clean and glossy and smooth, i was having trouble with a couple of my teeth that had been sensitive and this seems to have done the trick. I will be buying this from now on, thank you for letting me try this at home :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rapid relief 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 2nd August 2017 I have tried other toothpastes to help with sensitive teeth and found that this Sensodyne Rapide is one of the best if not the best that I have used I am very impressed after using it for two weeks my teeth seem less sensitive to hot and cold foods can't wait to benefit from continued use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 2nd August 2017 This definitely works after a couple of days. I still felt the sensitivity but if made a great improvement. After a week ice creams were no problem. My teeth felt cleaner and I would definitely use this product long term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sensodyne rapid the one for me 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 2nd August 2017 it seems a little thin coming out of tube,taste is good not too strong,works very well as my teeth are very sensitive would definitely buy this product ,packaging is bright and eye catching, easy to open as i have arthritis in my hands, does exactly what it says [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]