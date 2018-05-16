Oral-B 3D White Vitalizing Fresh T/Paste75ml

- Trust your mouth to the whitening expertise of Oral-B 3D White Vitalizing Mint whitening toothpaste. This toothpaste has 3 benefits in 1 - whitening, strengthening and protecting your teeth. The enamel-safe formula gently removes surface stains on your teeth to reveal a beautiful white smile and the vitalizing mint flavour leaves you with a rejuvenating fresh sensation.
- Removes up to 80% of surface stains
- 3 benefits in 1: whitening, strengthening, stain protection
- Enamel safe formula
- With vitalizing mint flavour
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Carbomer, Mica, Limonene, CI 77891, Polysorbate 80, Alcohol, CI 42090
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Dentists recommend to brush your teeth 2 minutes at least twice a day.
Warnings
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (0.243%) (1100 ppmF).
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- 0800 731 1792
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (0.243%) (1100 ppmF).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020