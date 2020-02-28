By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B 3D White Arctic Fresh T/Paste75ml

4.5(591)Write a review
Oral-B 3D White Arctic Fresh T/Paste75ml
£ 3.80
£5.07/100ml
  • Trust your mouth to the whitening expertise of Oral-B 3D White Arctic Fresh toothpaste. This toothpaste has 3 benefits in 1 - whitening, strengthening and protecting your teeth. The enamel-safe formula gently removes surface stains on your teeth to reveal a beautiful white smile and the arctic mint flavour leaves your breath with a long lasting freshness.
  • Removes up to 80% of surface stains
  • 3 benefits in 1: whitening, strengthening, stain protection
  • Enamel safe toothpaste
  • Arctic Mint flavour for a long lasting freshness
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Hydroxide, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Carbomer, Mica, Limonene, CI 77891, Polysorbate 80, CI 42090

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists recommend to brush your teeth 2 minutes at least twice a day.

Warnings

  • Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Contains Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppmF). Production and expiry (E) date - see on pack

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

591 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Average!

2 stars

I TRIED THIS BRAND FOR THE FIRST TIME RECENTLY, THE THING THAT STOOD OUT THE MOST WAS THAT IF YOU DID NOT REPLACE THE LID THE TOOTHPASTE WOULD GO REALLY HARD AND IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE TO SQUEEZE OUT, I WAS CONSTANTLY USING A KNIFE ETC TO TRY AND RELEASE THE PASTE, WOULD NOT CONSIDER AGAIN FOR THIS REASON, IT WAS NOT GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY AS MOST OF IT I HAD TO THROW OUT.

Great!

4 stars

Does what it says on the tin! Gives a fresh clean would recommend.

Wow!

5 stars

Really makes a difference to shade of teeth, great product would recommend!

Excellent!

5 stars

I use after the 3d Luxe toothpaste. The stains on my teeth are going.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product range! My teeth feel and look better then they have in ages!

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product. Made my mouth feel so fresh and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

The only toothpaste I use. Tastes great, teeth feel unbelievably clean afterwards. Nothing else out there does the job like this does!

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely leaves teeth and mouth feeling very fresh .i have a mouth condition.but this toothpaste does not aggravate it unlike some very strong toothpastes .will definitely use again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This toothpaste really doe do what it says on the packet.........clean teeth with very little effort and tastes great too. Hope to be able to buy an Oral B electric toothbrush to go with it......!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best toothpastes on the market. I have been using this toothpaste for over 7 years now together with my partner. Highly recommend 5⭐

