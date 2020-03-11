By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blue Dragon Oyster & Sp.Oni Spring Onion Sauce 120G

5(1)Write a review
Blue Dragon Oyster & Sp.Oni Spring Onion Sauce 120G
£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Product Description

  • Oyster flavour stir fry sauce with spring onions, garlic and ginger.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • If you love this, why not try...
  • Blue Dragon Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial colours, flavour or preservatives
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Spring Onion (1.5%), Salt, Garlic Puree (1%), Ginger Puree (1%), Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Water, Sugar], Colour (Plain Caramel), Oyster Powder (0.4%) [Dried Oyster (Mollusc), Tapioca Starch, Salt], Red Chilli Paste [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We love adding our favourite vegetables to this stir fry, try bok choy or shiitake mushrooms.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy443kJ/104kcal
Fat0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate24.3g
of which sugars20.4g
Protein1.6g
Salt1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great sauce

5 stars

Lovely sauce to use with chicken thighs, ginger and spring onion

Usually bought next

Tesco Straight To Wok Medium Noodles 300G

£ 1.00
£3.34/kg

Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here