Batchelors Super Noodle Pot Bacon 75G

- Energy1472kJ 351kcal18%
- Fat14.9g21%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt1.52g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ/132kcal
Product Description
- Dried noodles in a bacon flavour seasoning with sweetcorn and mushroom.
- Ready in 4 minutes
- Super noodles in a tasty bacon flavour sauce
- Oodles of flavour in an instant
- Just add hot water to the fill line
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Stabiliser (Potassium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Sweetcorn (1%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Dried Mushroom (0.5%), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Thyme Extract, Tomato Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Clove
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard, Sesame and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base of pot.
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- It's Super Simple...
- 1 Pour in boiling water to the fill line
- 2 Leave for 2 minutes, then stir
- 3 Wait 2 more minutes, stir & enjoy!
- Take care! Contents will be hot.
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 portion
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Pot (265g) As Prepared
|Energy
|555kJ/132kcal
|1472kJ/351kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|14.9g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|46.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.52g
Safety information
