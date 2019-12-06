By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Super Noodle Pot Curry 75G

Write a review
Batchelors Super Noodle Pot Curry 75G
£ 1.00
£13.34/kg
Per pot (265g) as prepared
  • Energy1473kJ 351kcal
    18%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.51g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ/133kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles in a curry flavour seasoning with peas and tomato.
  • Ready in 4 minutes
  • Oodles of flavour in an instant
  • Just add hot water to the fill line
  • Super noodles in a tasty curry flavour sauce
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Stabiliser (Potassium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Sugar, Dried Peas (1%), Ground Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Dried Tomato (0.5%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Thickener (Guar Gum), Ground Anise Seed, Ground Fennel Seed, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper Extract, Cardamom Oil, Chilli Powder, Clove Extract, Ground Cardamom, Ground Coriander, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base of pot.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • It's Super Simple...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the fill line
  • 2 Leave for 2 minutes, then stir
  • 3 Wait 2 more minutes, stir and enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (265g) As Prepared
Energy 556kJ/133kcal1473kJ/351kcal
Fat 5.7g15.0g
of which Saturates2.9g7.6g
Carbohydrate 17.4g46.1g
of which Sugars1.5g3.9g
Fibre 1.0g2.7g
Protein 2.5g6.6g
Salt 0.57g1.51g
This pot contains 1 portion --

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Poor

1 stars

Not good but I only like hot and spicy curried noodles soo.... would never buy again there are better options out there

Makes a change and a nice snack during the day and

3 stars

Makes a change and a nice snack during the day and in between meals.

