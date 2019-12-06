Batchelors Super Noodle Pot Curry 75G

Poor
Not good but I only like hot and spicy curried noodles soo.... would never buy again there are better options out there
Makes a change and a nice snack during the day and
Makes a change and a nice snack during the day and in between meals.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ/133kcal
Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Stabiliser (Potassium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Sugar, Dried Peas (1%), Ground Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Dried Tomato (0.5%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Thickener (Guar Gum), Ground Anise Seed, Ground Fennel Seed, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper Extract, Cardamom Oil, Chilli Powder, Clove Extract, Ground Cardamom, Ground Coriander, Parsley
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base of pot.
Produced in Hungary
This pot contains 1 portion
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Pot (265g) As Prepared
|Energy
|556kJ/133kcal
|1473kJ/351kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|15.0g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|46.1g
|of which Sugars
|1.5g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.7g
|Protein
|2.5g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.51g
|This pot contains 1 portion
|-
|-
DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like you
Not good but I only like hot and spicy curried noodles soo.... would never buy again there are better options out there
Makes a change and a nice snack during the day and in between meals.