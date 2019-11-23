By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G

2.5(6)Write a review
Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G
£ 1.00
£13.34/kg
Per pot (265g) as prepared
  • Energy1479kJ 353kcal
    18%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt1.67g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 558kJ/133kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles in a chicken flavour seasoning with peas and sweetcorn.
  • Oodles of flavour in an instant
  • Ready in 4 minutes
  • Just add hot water to the fill line
  • Super noodles in a tasty chicken flavour sauce
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (80%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Citric Acid), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Carotenes), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Stabiliser (Potassium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Peas (1%), Salt, Dried Sweetcorn (1%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Thickener (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract, Ground Turmeric, Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Parsley, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base of pot.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • It's Super Simple...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the fill line
  • 2 Leave for 2 minutes, then stir
  • 3 Wait 2 more minutes, enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (265g) As Prepared
Energy 558kJ/133kcal1479kJ/353kcal
Fat 5.6g14.9g
of which Saturates 2.8g7.5g
Carbohydrate 17.7g47.0g
of which Sugars 1.4g3.8g
Fibre 0.9g2.3g
Protein 2.5g6.5g
Salt 0.63g1.67g
This pot contains 1 portion--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lush

5 stars

Absolutely lush

Horrible quality, horrible flavour - not remotely

1 stars

Horrible quality, horrible flavour - not remotely like original supernoodles in the packet so I hope this is not a permanent replacement

Yummy, go on try them.

5 stars

I love these noodles,I have one nearly every day. There is so much flavour in them and I find it hard to think that others feel there isn't.

Tasteless

1 stars

Packet super noodles were great for a quick lunch, tried this but this has no flavour and not nice at all.

Convenient but lacks the flavour of the traditiona

3 stars

Convenient but lacks the flavour of the traditional chicken super noodles somewhat.

Absolutely disgusting. I usually love the Super No

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. I usually love the Super Noodles in a packet, but this tasted very artificial and very much like fish! I will never buy this again.

Helpful little swaps

Mug Shot On The Go Beef Bolognese 68G

£ 0.95
£13.98/kg

Mug Shot On The Go Tomato Red Pepper & Herb 68G

£ 0.95
£13.98/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here