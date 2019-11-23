Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G

Lush
Absolutely lush
Horrible quality, horrible flavour - not remotely like original supernoodles in the packet so I hope this is not a permanent replacement
Yummy, go on try them.
I love these noodles,I have one nearly every day. There is so much flavour in them and I find it hard to think that others feel there isn't.
Tasteless
Packet super noodles were great for a quick lunch, tried this but this has no flavour and not nice at all.
Convenient but lacks the flavour of the traditional chicken super noodles somewhat.
Absolutely disgusting. I usually love the Super Noodles in a packet, but this tasted very artificial and very much like fish! I will never buy this again.