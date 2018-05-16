Linwoods Flax Sunflwr,P/Seeds& Sesame Goji 425G

Product Description
- Milled Organic Flax, Sunflower, Pumpkin & Sesame Seeds & Goji Berries
- Try our tasty recipe ideas
- If you love seeds them you will love this tasty blend which provides nutrients, vitamins and essential fatty acids, to support a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Many of us know that seeds are good for use, so we have combined and milled a selection of four delicious seeds plus goji berries to deliver a unique, flavoursome and healthy super food blend to liven up any meal or snack.
- Our healthy super foods are cold milled to aid quick and easy absorption into the body, so you can feel the immediate nutritional benefit in your diet, naturally.
- Health Benefits Include:
- Omega 3 (ALA)* - Essential fatty acid which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- Protein - Contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and the maintenance of normal bones.
- Calcium - Is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
- Vitamin E - A highly effective antioxidant that contributes to the protection of body cells from oxidative stress.
- *The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 2g ALA.
- At Linwoods we source only the finest quality seeds, nuts and berries from around the world to produce our natural, tasty and nutritious healthy super foods.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organic
- Delicious & nutritious!
- Fibre per 30g 5g
- Omega 3 ALA per 30g 3g
- Protein per 30g 7g
- A source of the highly effective antioxidant vitamin E!
- Nurture by nature
- Healthy super foods
- Gluten and dairy free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans diets
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
46% Organic Flaxseed, 15% Organic Sunflower Seeds, 15% Organic Pumpkin Seeds, 12.5% Organic Sesame Seeds, 10% Organic Sun-Dried Goji Berries, Waxy Maize Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Nuts and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Use within 45 days of opening. Also suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
- Whether you are adding to porridge or cereal, stirring into yoghurt, or baking bread, simply adding a spoonful or two gives your meal a nutrient-packed pick me up!
- Add to any meal at any time of the day:
- Breakfast - Jump start your day, add to: Porridge, Hot or Cold Cereals, Granola, Muffins, Yoghurt, Fruit, Fruit or Vegetable Smoothies, Fruit Juice, Scrambled Eggs.
- Lunch - For a delicious and nutritious lunch add to: Salads, Soup, Yoghurt, Fruit, Sandwiches, Salad Dressing, Cottage Cheese, Wraps.
- Dinner - For a nutritious and tasty boost to your evening meal, add to: Stir-fry, Casseroles, Curry, Omelette, Sauces, Pasta, Rice Dishes, Stuffing, Cous Cous, Baked Potatoes.
- Add to any meal or snack or when baking!
- 30g = two heaped dessert spoonfuls.
Number of uses
Pack contains 14 x 30g portions
Name and address
- Linwoods,
- 190 Monaghan Road,
- Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT60 4EZ.
Return to
- T +44 (0)28 3756 8477
- E flax@linwoods.co.uk
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy kJ
|2235kJ
|671kJ
|Energy kcal
|540kcal
|162kcal
|Fat
|43g
|13g
|of which: Saturates
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Monounsaturates
|9.7g
|2.9g
|Polyunsaturates
|26g
|8g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|2.4g
|of which: Sugars
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|17g
|5g
|Protein
|22g
|7g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.04g
|-
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Vitamin E
|8.0mg 67%
|2.4mg 20%
|Thiamine
|0.4mg 34%
|0.1mg 10%
|Potassium
|670mg 34%
|201mg 10%
|Calcium
|1500mg 188%
|450mg 56%
|Phosphorus
|580mg 83%
|174mg 25%
|Magnesium
|280mg 75%
|84mg 22%
|Iron
|5.7mg 41%
|1.7mg 12%
|Zinc
|5.1mg 51%
|1.5mg 15%
|Omega 3 (Alpha-linolenic Acid)
|10g
|3g
|*RI= Reference intake
|-
|-
