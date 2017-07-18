By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sanex Zero Sensitive Shower 500Ml

4.5(76)Write a review
Sanex Zero Sensitive Shower 500Ml
£ 2.50
£5.00/litre
  • Sanex Zero% shower gel contains minimal ingredients for clean and moisturised skin. It keeps skin healthy whilst respecting the environment.
  • At Sanex we understand and care for skin health. That is why we have always formulated our products to help to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. A fragrance free formula guarantees the absence of any fragrance allergens.
  • 0% fragrance, colourants and soap
  • With minimal ingredients
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol

Produce of

Made in EU

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

76 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says

5 stars

Sanex Zero% Sensitive Skin Shower Gel 500ml is pleasing to use, lathers well and gives a clean feeling. No overall fragrance, which I like. I've not had any skin reaction which is good. I probably wouldn't buy the 500ml bottle as it is a heavy when full, and a bit too large to comfortably hold and use with one hand - better for me to buy the smaller bottle in future.

Nice smell

5 stars

Lovely shower gel . Lathers up really well . Good for sensitive skin nice smell

Sanex Sensitive Shower Gel

5 stars

Great product - no perfume so perfect for sensitive skin. Liked the consistency and left my skin feeling great. Would definitely buy this product again.

shower time

3 stars

I have used Sanex Zero shower gel before but this one not impressed me. Skin feel dry after using gel.

Zero a Hero

5 stars

.......but, container needs a rethink. Cracked lid on opening, slipped out of damp hands. Or maybe I have butter fingers

Sanex shower gel

5 stars

Lovely product to use, you feel very clean and fresh after using the shower gel. Your skin is very soft and moisturised. Just want you need in a busy family!!!

Lisyjs

3 stars

Whilst the product appears to do the job, it lacks fragrance, which I prefer to have whilst showering. The consistency is rather thin so you end up with more that you need. Whilst foaming isn't indicative of anything, I would prefer a little more than the product provides. On a positive it leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturised, which, lots of products don't.

Cleans without the suds

4 stars

We have used this over the past two weeks and even though there is no perfume and suds the product does the job. It's a question of whether or not you prefer suds and aromas when you shower. If you want to do your bit towards the environment and with no parabens then Zero% is for you.

Fragrance Free

4 stars

I love the idea that this product is fragrence free as it means that it doesn't clash with my daily perfume and don't have to think,about which shower gel I am using. I normally use a shower gel that foams a lot and I found that this product did not foam up as much as my usual products which I found a bt disappointing as I love the foamy lather in the shower. My skin did not feel dried out by the shower though but I still used my normal moisturiser. I would recommend this shower gel

Excellent

5 stars

Most shower gels make my skin itchy after a couple of uses but I used Sanex for 2 weeks and no itching. It leathers well and leaves me feeling clean and moisurised.

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

