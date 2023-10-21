We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Super Gel Sun Fun Daze 12Ml

3.9(503)
£7.00

£5.83/10ml

Rimmel Super Gel Sun Fun Daze 12Ml
Want the London Look? From Rimmel London, comes Rimmel London's Super Gel. A breakthrough in gel nails: The simple two step system for gel nails in the comfort of your own home. Up to 14 days of gel colour and shine. No UV lamp, no mess? Achieves high-shine, chip-resistant, long-lasting gel nails. Apply 1-2 coats of Super Gel colour, followed by Super Gel Top Coat to activate curing. Dries like a regular nail polish without UV lamp. Removes easily with regular nail polish remover without drying out your nails. Live the London look.
Two-step Gel Colour System for the longest-lasting London lookUp to 14 days of vivid gel colour and shineRivals a salon mani, with no lamps, no mess, no damage to nailsChip resistant, high gloss finishEasy to remove
Pack size: 12ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triphenyl Phosphate, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/Tmp Crosspolymer, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Phosphoric Acid, Lithothamniom Calcareum Extract, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, N-Butyl Alcohol, Mannitol, Dimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Polyvinyl Butyral, Solum Diatomeae/Diatomaceous Earth/Terre De Diatomees, Benzophenone-1, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyethylene, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Zinc Sulfate, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, [May contain+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), FD&C Blue No. 20

Net Contents

12ml

Preparation and Usage

Perfect gel mani sorted in these easy steps:Step 1: Apply 1-2 coats of Super Gel Nail Polish.Step 2: Wait for nails to dry completely.Step 3: Sweep Super Gel Top Coat over the top to activate curing.

