S/Hasen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Sugar Fix 14.7Ml

4.3(20128)
£10.00

£6.80/10ml

At Sally Hansen we have our fingers on the pulse of what's new and fresh, and this is no exception. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish is the only true 2-step gel manicure with no light needed. It gives up to 14 days of colour and shine. Quick to dry and easy to use. Nail polish gives gloss and shine like a gel manicure done at the salon. Without the use of the lamp and the base coat.
At-home gel manicure - with no need for a UV lampLong-lasting miracle gel nail polish doesn't chip like other polishesVibrant colour and shine in just two easy stepsLasts up to 14 days - the same length as your shellac maniEasy and quick, hassle-free, soak-free removal
Pack size: 14.7ML

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triphenyl Phosphate, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Aqua/ Water/Eau, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Calcium Aluminium Borosilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Polyvinyl Butyral, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolysed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminium Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminium Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

14.7ml

Step 1: Apply 2 coats of Miracle Gel™ Colour. Allow colour to dry for 5 minutesStep 2: Apply 1 coat of Miracle Gel™ Top Coat*. Let Natural light do the rest!* Top coat needs to be purchased separately.

