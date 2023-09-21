S/Hasen Nailpolish Miracle Gel Sugar Fix 14.7Ml

At Sally Hansen we have our fingers on the pulse of what's new and fresh, and this is no exception. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish is the only true 2-step gel manicure with no light needed. It gives up to 14 days of colour and shine. Quick to dry and easy to use. Nail polish gives gloss and shine like a gel manicure done at the salon. Without the use of the lamp and the base coat.

At-home gel manicure - with no need for a UV lamp Long-lasting miracle gel nail polish doesn't chip like other polishes Vibrant colour and shine in just two easy steps Lasts up to 14 days - the same length as your shellac mani Easy and quick, hassle-free, soak-free removal

Pack size: 14.7ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triphenyl Phosphate, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Aqua/ Water/Eau, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Calcium Aluminium Borosilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Polyvinyl Butyral, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolysed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminium Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminium Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

Net Contents

