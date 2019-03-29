By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pulsin Peanut Raw Chocolate Chip Brownie 3X35g

5(1)Write a review
Pulsin Peanut Raw Chocolate Chip Brownie 3X35g
£ 3.00
£28.58/kg

Product Description

  • Peanut Choc Chip Raw Choc Brownies
  • Fruit & peanut bar with cacao & no added sugar chocolate with sweetener (XYLITOL)*
  • * Xylitol is a naturally occurring sweetener found in many fruits and vegetables.
  • Our nutritionists use the finest quality ingredients to create this delicious bar, which is packed full of cacao, fruit and peanuts to help maintain energy levels through the day.
  • What do we mean by raw?
  • All of our bars are cold pressed to retain maximum nutritional goodness.
  • These bars were cold pressed in our factory powered by renewable energy.
  • Great taste 2018
  • High in fibre
  • Naturally indulgent
  • With nature's rhythm
  • Gluten, dairy and soya free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 105g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (23%), Date Paste (21%), Chicory Fibre, Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Peanut Butter (7%), Cacao Powder (7%), Brown Rice Bran, Brown Rice Malt, Cacao Butter (5%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract, *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base.

Warnings

  • May contain date pits.

Name and address

  • Pulsin Ltd,
  • Units 14-16 Brunel Court,
  • Waterwells Business Park,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2AL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 35g BarPer 100g
Energy 647kJ (155 kcal)1847kJ (442kcal)
Fat 8.8g25.1g
of which saturates 3.0g8.7g
Carbohydrate 11.7g33.6g
of which sugars 8.0g22.9g
Fibre 5.6g16.1g
Protein 4.3g12.2g
Salt 0.04g0.13g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain date pits.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite bar. intense cocoa and nutty flavour

5 stars

My favourite bar. intense cocoa and nutty flavour.

