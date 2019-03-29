Pulsin Peanut Raw Chocolate Chip Brownie 3X35g

My favourite bar. intense cocoa and nutty flavour
My favourite bar. intense cocoa and nutty flavour.
Peanuts (23%), Date Paste (21%), Chicory Fibre, Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Peanut Butter (7%), Cacao Powder (7%), Brown Rice Bran, Brown Rice Malt, Cacao Butter (5%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Sea Salt, Green Tea Extract, *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see base.
3 x 35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 35g Bar
|Per 100g
|Energy
|647kJ (155 kcal)
|1847kJ (442kcal)
|Fat
|8.8g
|25.1g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|33.6g
|of which sugars
|8.0g
|22.9g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|16.1g
|Protein
|4.3g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.13g
May contain date pits.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019