Tesco Finest Honey Gammon Joint 750G

- Energy1093kJ 261kcal13%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt2.8g47%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked honey cured pork topside with added water and pork fat.
- Our Tesco finest* gammon joints come from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure this joint with honey, which is a perfect match for gammon. The sweetness contrasts with the natural savoury taste of the meat, making a full, rounded flavour combination.
- Outdoor bred British pork cured with honey for a sweet flavour and succulent texture.
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Water, Pork Fat, Honey, Salt, Emulsifier (Potassium Triphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Natural Hopney Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 1 hr 20 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 20 mins Remove all packaging. Wrap the joint loosely in kitchen foil, ensuring that the foil does not touch the top of the joint. Allow to rest for 10 minutes in a warm place. Carve and enjoy.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|679kJ / 162kcal
|1093kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Protein
|17.5g
|28.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|Pack contains 4 servings.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
