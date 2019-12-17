By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices 8 Pack

image 1 of Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices 8 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Offer

Per slice (32g)
  • Energy550kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (22%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • Chocolate sponge with a tempting chocolate flavour filling
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavourings, Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Chocolate Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

8 x Chocolate Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (32g)
Energy 1720kJ550kJ
-411kcal132kcal
Fat 18.7g6.0g
of which Saturates 5.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate 56.3g18.0g
of which Sugars 38.3g12.3g
Fibre 1.7g0.5g
Protein 3.4g1.1g
Salt 0.60g0.19g
This pack contains 8 portions--

Vile aftertaste

1 stars

Chose a selection of these Mr Kipling cakes in plastic individual packs for a family party. We all agreed they taste and smell of the plastic, with a chemical aftertaste. Won’t be buying any more!

