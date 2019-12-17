By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 8 Angel Slices Slices

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling 8 Angel Slices Slices
£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Offer

Per slice (33g)
  • Energy582kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink and Yellow Sponge Sandwiching a Vanilla Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with Decorated Fondant Icing (26%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Delectable layers of pink & yellow sponge with a heavenly vanilla filling
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Cochineal, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Angel Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

8 x Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (33g)
Energy 1731kJ582kJ
-413kcal139kcal
Fat 18.2g6.1g
of which Saturates 6.1g2.1g
Carbohydrate 59.0g19.8g
of which Sugars 39.0g13.1g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 2.9g1.0g
Salt 0.56g0.19g
This pack contains 8 portions--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

TO MUCH SUGAR IN ONE SLICE 13G IS TO MUCH ABOUT

1 stars

TO MUCH SUGAR IN ONE SLICE 13G IS TO MUCH ABOUT TIME MR KIPLIN PUT LESS SUGAR IN ALL CAKES!

I loved it was very nice and my family loved tryin

5 stars

I loved it was very nice and my family loved trying it

Grim

5 stars

Omg these are disgusting... Literal filth

Horrid aftertaste and smell

1 stars

Bought a selection of these Mr Kipling cakes in plastic individual packs for a family picnic. We all agreed that they taste of the plastic containers, with a nasty chemical aftertaste. Won’t be buying again!

