Mr Kipling 8 Angel Slices Slices

TO MUCH SUGAR IN ONE SLICE 13G IS TO MUCH ABOUT
TO MUCH SUGAR IN ONE SLICE 13G IS TO MUCH ABOUT TIME MR KIPLIN PUT LESS SUGAR IN ALL CAKES!
I loved it was very nice and my family loved tryin
I loved it was very nice and my family loved trying it
Grim
Omg these are disgusting... Literal filth
Horrid aftertaste and smell
Bought a selection of these Mr Kipling cakes in plastic individual packs for a family picnic. We all agreed that they taste of the plastic containers, with a nasty chemical aftertaste. Won’t be buying again!