Tesco Jk30 Stainless Steel Kettle

The only bit of plastic was removable - GREAT
Better than all the rest
Have had this kettle for about 5 years. I have bought more expensive kettles over the years but this one has lasted longer than any of them. Easy to use and easy to clean. Excellent product
Good kettle
Happy with this kettle. However it does boil a little slow and has no maximum fill level.
easy to fill and use
this is a great kettle very easey to use its one of the best
Just the job
Although one of the cheaper kettles Tesco sell, it certainly doesn’t look like it. Only downside is there isn’t a water level indicator on the outside, only a min/max level inside the kettle.
Good value, no-fuss kettle
Great purchase but a bit noisy perhaps. Excellent value for money.
It's a kettle
It boils water, it pours without spillage, it looks good and is easy to fill from the tap. Does exactly what it should. Unlike the lousy delivery service.
Good Kettle!
I bought this for my Aunt and she is very happy with it. May buy one for myself soon!
Horrendously noisy
I have had this for 5 days now but can not tolerate how noisy it is when boiling. I'.m a migraine sufferer but even without a migraine this is horrible, and the rest of my family agree. We live in a large farmhouse and can hear it starting to boil 4 rooms away! Will be returning it asap
Good Kettle
Reasonably priced and easy to use, a bit noisy but does the job. Hope it lasts as long as the old one (that had lasted 10 years)