Tesco Jk30 Stainless Steel Kettle

4.5(67)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • - Stainless-steel 2.2kW kettle
  • - Large 1.7L capacity
  • - Boil-dry protection
  • The Tesco JK30 stainless-steel kettle is a handy addition to any kitchen. Its large 1.7L capacity and simple operation make it ideal for fuss-free hot drinks.
  • This Tesco kettle has a large 1.7L capacity - perfect for larger households. The pop-up lid makes filling the kettle easy. Simply flick the on/off switch, which features a light indicator that tells you when the water is ready.
  • This 2.2kW kettle features boil-dry protection that cuts the power if the kettle is empty. This helps prevent damage, for your peace of mind.
  • Keep the large kettle free from limescale buildup with the removable limescale filter, which can be washed clean. Handy cord storage helps keep your worktop free from trailing leads while the kettle is not in use.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

67 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The only bit of plastic was removable - GREAT

5 stars

The only bit of plastic was removable - GREAT

Better than all the rest

5 stars

Have had this kettle for about 5 years. I have bought more expensive kettles over the years but this one has lasted longer than any of them. Easy to use and easy to clean. Excellent product

Good kettle

4 stars

Happy with this kettle. However it does boil a little slow and has no maximum fill level.

easy to fill and use

5 stars

this is a great kettle very easey to use its one of the best

Just the job

4 stars

Although one of the cheaper kettles Tesco sell, it certainly doesn’t look like it. Only downside is there isn’t a water level indicator on the outside, only a min/max level inside the kettle.

Good value, no-fuss kettle

4 stars

Great purchase but a bit noisy perhaps. Excellent value for money.

It's a kettle

5 stars

It boils water, it pours without spillage, it looks good and is easy to fill from the tap. Does exactly what it should. Unlike the lousy delivery service.

Good Kettle!

5 stars

I bought this for my Aunt and she is very happy with it. May buy one for myself soon!

Horrendously noisy

1 stars

I have had this for 5 days now but can not tolerate how noisy it is when boiling. I'.m a migraine sufferer but even without a migraine this is horrible, and the rest of my family agree. We live in a large farmhouse and can hear it starting to boil 4 rooms away! Will be returning it asap

Good Kettle

4 stars

Reasonably priced and easy to use, a bit noisy but does the job. Hope it lasts as long as the old one (that had lasted 10 years)

1-10 of 67 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

