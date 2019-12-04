By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Milkybar Milk Slices 4X26g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Milkybar Milk Slices 4X26g
£ 1.00
£0.96/100g
Each 26g portion contains
  • Energy441kJ 106kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1699 kJ

Product Description

  • Sponge Cake with White Chocolate Filling
  • Milk is our no. 1 ingredient
  • Delicious cake snack made with whole milk
  • Made with whole milk
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk 34, 8%, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, White Chocolate 4.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar, Egg Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifiers: E471, E322 (Soya), Raising Agents: E450, E500, E503ii, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Nestle,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Nestle Consumer Services
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 63 78 53 85 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
  • 3030 Lake Dr,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

4 x 26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy1699 kJ441 kJ5%
-406 kcal106 kcal
Fat20 g5.2 g7%
of which: saturates9.4 g2.4 g12%
Carbohydrate49.3 g12.7 g5%
of which: sugars32.4 g8.3 g9%
Protein6.9 g1.8 g4%
Salt0.46 g0.12 g2%
Consume up to 6 hours from fridge---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Each 26g portion contains 8.0ml of milk---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nestle Nesquick Milk Slice Chocolate Flavour 4X26g

£ 1.00
£9.62/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls Yogurt 130 G

£ 0.68
£0.52/100g

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here