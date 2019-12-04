Milkybar Milk Slices 4X26g

- Energy441kJ 106kcal5%
Product Description
- Sponge Cake with White Chocolate Filling
- Milk is our no. 1 ingredient
- Delicious cake snack made with whole milk
- Made with whole milk
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk 34, 8%, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, White Chocolate 4.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar, Egg Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifiers: E471, E322 (Soya), Raising Agents: E450, E500, E503ii, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Lactose (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
4 x 26g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1699 kJ
|441 kJ
|5%
|-
|406 kcal
|106 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|5.2 g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|9.4 g
|2.4 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|49.3 g
|12.7 g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|32.4 g
|8.3 g
|9%
|Protein
|6.9 g
|1.8 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.46 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|Consume up to 6 hours from fridge
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Each 26g portion contains 8.0ml of milk
|-
|-
|-
