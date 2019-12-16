Tesco Longlife Unsweetened Soya Milk Alternative 1L

it tastes nice
Badly marketed.
Be careful as this contains sugar!!!
As good as any
Great taste and versatile
Really Good.
This is the milk I use everyday. I have it in everything, Cereal and Tea, Coffee, I use it to bake with. I've had no problem with it at all! Really good.
Excellent quality
Excellent product however I was disappointed to find I can only order 6 at a time and as I use 7 a week plus sometimes more when I made puddings this leaves me short, so I have to buy another brand or get a second order from Tesco.
Overpriced
Not an improvement on the everyday version (thathas vanished from the shelves). It has a greater tendency to curdle in acidic drinks such as coffee too.
Good product but terrible carton design. It states to "shake well" before each use but the cap does not fully seal so when you shake it leaks out everywhere. Please fix it!.
TERRIBLE! CURDLED WHEN MAKING TEA OR COFFEE DESPITE FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. IE. USE HOT NOT BOILING WATER AND /OR ADD MILK FIRST THEN HOT WATER. EITHER WAY IT CURDLED. I STILL HAVE TWO BOXES IF ANYONE WOULD LIKE THEM. THE WORST PRODUCT I'VE EVER BOUGHT. THE ALMOND ONE IS OK, BUT IS NOT SOYA!!
Shame you can't get the "everyday" version anymore
Okay but no better than the budget version Tesco have just axed.
I will not be ordering it again.
I use it in my tea and on my cereal. It had an underlying flavour.