Tesco Longlife Unsweetened Soya Milk Alternative 1L

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Unsweetened soya drink with calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Blended with soya beans for natural flavour
  • Unsweetened. Blended with soya beans for natural flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (6%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid curdling in hot drinks, add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

    Best serve chilled.

    Shake well before each use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy140kJ / 34kcal349kJ / 84kcal
Fat1.9g4.8g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.8g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.8g2.0g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin D0.8µg (15%NRV)1.9µg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.2mg (15%NRV)0.5mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.4µg (15%NRV)1.0µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120.0mg (15%NRV)300.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

it tastes nice

4 stars

it tastes nice

Badly marketed.

1 stars

Be careful as this contains sugar!!!

As good as any

5 stars

Great taste and versatile

Really Good.

5 stars

This is the milk I use everyday. I have it in everything, Cereal and Tea, Coffee, I use it to bake with. I've had no problem with it at all! Really good.

Excellent quality

5 stars

Excellent product however I was disappointed to find I can only order 6 at a time and as I use 7 a week plus sometimes more when I made puddings this leaves me short, so I have to buy another brand or get a second order from Tesco.

Overpriced

2 stars

Not an improvement on the everyday version (thathas vanished from the shelves). It has a greater tendency to curdle in acidic drinks such as coffee too.

Good product but terrible carton design. It states

3 stars

Good product but terrible carton design. It states to "shake well" before each use but the cap does not fully seal so when you shake it leaks out everywhere. Please fix it!.

TERRIBLE! CURDLED WHEN MAKING TEA OR COFFEE DESPI

1 stars

TERRIBLE! CURDLED WHEN MAKING TEA OR COFFEE DESPITE FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. IE. USE HOT NOT BOILING WATER AND /OR ADD MILK FIRST THEN HOT WATER. EITHER WAY IT CURDLED. I STILL HAVE TWO BOXES IF ANYONE WOULD LIKE THEM. THE WORST PRODUCT I'VE EVER BOUGHT. THE ALMOND ONE IS OK, BUT IS NOT SOYA!!

Shame you can't get the "everyday" version anymore

3 stars

Okay but no better than the budget version Tesco have just axed.

I will not be ordering it again.

1 stars

I use it in my tea and on my cereal. It had an underlying flavour.

1-10 of 12 reviews

