Morliny Sopocka Smoked Loin 400G

Product Description
- Cooked and Smoked Pork Loin with added water.
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (82%), Water, Salt, Glucose, Soya Protein, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Collagen Pork Protein, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed Use By Date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy:
|467 kJ / 111 kcal
|Fat:
|3.3 g
|of which Saturates:
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate:
|1.3 g
|of which Sugars:
|1.3 g
|Protein:
|19 g
|Salt:
|2.6 g
