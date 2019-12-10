By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Funkin Passion Fruit Martini 400Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Funkin Passion Fruit Martini 400Ml
£ 4.00
£10.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A sweetened blend of flavoured fruit juices.
  • For more info about Funkin Cocktails visit funkincocktails.co.uk or message us:
  • fb.com/funkincocktails
  • Instagram @funkincocktails
  • Delicious, expertly blended, bar quality Passion Fruit Martini cocktail mixer made with the finest real fruit.
  • Serving some of the world's top bartenders and bars since 1999, we strive to shake up to the ordinary and make great tasting cocktails available to all.
  • Premium quality
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Passion Fruit (15%), Sugar, Mango Purée (10%), Lime Juice (10%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (10%), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colour (Carotenes)

Country

United Kingdom

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate, enjoy within 24 hours.For best before end see base.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy four premium cocktails simply peel lid, pour your favourite Vodka to the fill line or add 8 x 25ml caps (use Vanilla Vodka for a Pornstar Martini), top with plenty of ice, shake and serve.
  • Best served in a Martini glass, with half a Passion Fruit floated in the centre of the glass to garnish.
  • Shake it up before use.
  • Best served ice cold.

Number of uses

Servings per container 4

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Funkin Ltd.,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.

Return to

  • Funkin Ltd.,
  • 122 Arlington Road,
  • London,
  • NW1 7HP.

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Typical values per 100ml)†*%RI
Energy 339kJ / 81kcal4%
Fat 0g0%
of which saturates 0g0%
Carbohydrate 19g7%
of which sugars 18g20%
Protein 0.3g1%
Salt 0g0%
*RI Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
†Values do not reflect the addition of alcohol--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

IT IS AMAZING AND I LOVE THEM SO EASY JUST ADD VOD

5 stars

IT IS AMAZING AND I LOVE THEM SO EASY JUST ADD VODKA AND YOUR ICE,AND IT PARTY TIME

Was really lovely recommended

4 stars

Was really lovely recommended

Usually bought next

Absolut Vanilia Vodka 70Cl

£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.42/each

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

£ 1.00
£0.50/kg

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here