Funkin Passion Fruit Martini 400Ml

IT IS AMAZING AND I LOVE THEM SO EASY JUST ADD VOD
Was really lovely recommended
Offer
Water, Passion Fruit (15%), Sugar, Mango Purée (10%), Lime Juice (10%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (10%), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colour (Carotenes)
United Kingdom
Ambient
Once opened, refrigerate, enjoy within 24 hours.For best before end see base.
Made in UK
Servings per container 4
Packing. Recyclable
400ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(Typical values per 100ml)†
|*%RI
|Energy
|339kJ / 81kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|7%
|of which sugars
|18g
|20%
|Protein
|0.3g
|1%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|*RI Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|†Values do not reflect the addition of alcohol
|-
|-
