Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila 70Cl

  • 100% Agave Reposado Tequila
  • Sweet with citric with a robust yet pleasant body, with Agave, vanilla and woody flavours.
  • Olmeca is high-quality award-winning tequila produced exclusively in Los Altos in the Highlands of Central Mexico. Its expert and unique production process combines hand-picked Agaves plants, masonry ovens, cultivated yeast and distillation in small copper pot stills. You can enjoy Olmeca straight up or mixed into your favourite cocktail for an energetic and liberated night with your friends, with an added hint of mystery.
  • Olmeca Altos Awards: 2016 The Spirits Business - Tequila Masters 2016 - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Plata - ‘Blanco Super Premium' category - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Reposado - ‘Reposado Super Premium' category 2015 The Spirits Business - Tequila Masters 2015 - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Reposado - ‘Reposado Super Premium' category
  • Pack size: 70cl

Alcohol Units

26.6

ABV

38% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Olmeca Altos Reposado can be enjoyed neat or in delicious a Mestizo Margarita 50ML Olmeca Altos Reposado, 25ML Freshly squeezed lime juice, 25ML Kahlua, 10ML Agave syrup

Name and address

  • Produced, bottled and exported by:
  • Pernod Ricard México,
  • S.A. de C.V. Av. Del Tequila No. 1,
  • Arandas,
  • Jalisco,
  • México.

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

18 Years

70cl

Great tequila recommend it, tastes amazing

5 stars

It amazing to taste and is smooth

