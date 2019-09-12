Tesco Strawberry Banana Grape Apple 230G

- Energy296kJ 70kcal4%
Product Description
- Apple, banana, strawberry and grape.
- Sweet & Smooth A carefully prepared mix of classic fruits
- Sweet & Smooth
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Apple, Banana, Strawberry, Grapes.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (115g)
|Energy
|257kJ / 61kcal
|296kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|12.6g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
