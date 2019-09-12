By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Banana Grape Apple 230G

image 1 of Tesco Strawberry Banana Grape Apple 230G
£ 2.00
£8.70/kg
1/2 of a pack (115g)
  • Energy296kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, banana, strawberry and grape.
  • Sweet & Smooth A carefully prepared mix of classic fruits
  • Sweet & Smooth
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Banana, Strawberry, Grapes.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (115g)
Energy257kJ / 61kcal296kJ / 70kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.2g15.2g
Sugars12.6g14.5g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein0.8g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

