Go Cook Citrus Squeezer

So good I purchased another for my mum!
Best squeezer I’ve come across where the dish stays where it is when twisting lemons, limes or oranges due to the rubber base. Catches all seeds, good size and comes with 2 moulds to allow various size of fruit or veg to be squeezed.
Handy
Great to squeeze lemon and oranges. Best for lemons as it is relatively small.
really good citrus juicer
the build quality is very good. the plastic is very durable and strong and does not deform wven when you press very hard. the bottom grips the table surface very good so it doesn;t slide when you twist and also there is a nice seal between the container and the juicing part so you don't leak any juice when you pour. very pleased.