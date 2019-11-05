By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Citrus Squeezer

5(3)Write a review
Go Cook Citrus Squeezer
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Additional attachment for larger fruit
  • Designed to work with our non-slip food prep collection \n
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • Our Go Cook non-slip food prep collection of practical, space-saving kitchenware will help you achieve the best results. Each item can be used on its own or stacked and stored with other pieces. Designed to work with our non-slip 1 litre jug, this citrus squeezer makes juicing lemons and oranges easy, and includes an additional attachment for juicing larger fruit. It comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe for easy clean up.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So good I purchased another for my mum!

5 stars

Best squeezer I’ve come across where the dish stays where it is when twisting lemons, limes or oranges due to the rubber base. Catches all seeds, good size and comes with 2 moulds to allow various size of fruit or veg to be squeezed.

Handy

5 stars

Great to squeeze lemon and oranges. Best for lemons as it is relatively small.

really good citrus juicer

5 stars

the build quality is very good. the plastic is very durable and strong and does not deform wven when you press very hard. the bottom grips the table surface very good so it doesn;t slide when you twist and also there is a nice seal between the container and the juicing part so you don't leak any juice when you pour. very pleased.

Usually bought next

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Gala Apple Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Go Cook Stainless Steel Tongs

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Oven Tray 3 Pack 38Cm 35Cm 28Cm

£ 7.00
£2.34/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here